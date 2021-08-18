All Arkansas counties listed as 'high transmission' areas for COVID-19

The CDC's level of community transmission map lists a majority of counties in America as high transmission areas for the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every county in Arkansas is considered a high transmission area for COVID-19 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The community transmission map, which measures the level of COVID-19 spread in every county in the nation, represents the latest data provided to the CDC.

According to the latest data from August 10 through 16, all counties in Arkansas are considered high transmission.

Nearly 85% of the counties in the United States are listed as high transmission areas for the virus.

A county is labeled a high transmission area if the total of new cases per 100,000 people exceeds 100 or a positivity rate higher than 10%.

As the delta variant continues a surge in new hospitalizations and cases, the CDC is recommending that everyone, whether vaccinated or not, wear masks in public indoor settings in area that are experiencing high or substantial transmission.

Arkansas is one of 13 states with all of its counties listed as high transmission areas.

The state continues to see record-highs in COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients on ventilators as new cases continues to surge.