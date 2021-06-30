Arkansas reports 270 new positive COVID cases, over 400 hospitalizations

On July 6, Gov. Hutchinson announced 270 new COVID-19 cases and over 1 million total Arkansans are fully vaccinated.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson gave some staggering statistics regarding a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads and affects statistics show those who are unvaccinated.

On Tuesday, July 6, Hutchinson announced 270 positive cases.

Of the nearly 1,000 people that have died from COVID since mid-January in Arkansas, 99% of them were not vaccinated. Plus, most of our active cases are of people who are not fully immunized.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 352,095 ( +270 change from yesterday )

) Total active cases: 4,645 ( -107 )

) Total deaths: 5,926 ( +6 )

) Hospitalized: 416 ( +55 )

) On ventilators: 76 ( +10 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,003,703 (+901)

June 30, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 686 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with 4 more deaths.

The amount of people hospitalized due to the virus has increased by 19 to 325 since yesterday.

"The high number of cases today makes it clear that the Delta Variant is increasing the spread of the virus. The good news is that vaccinations increased to over 10,000. Let’s keep making progress," Gov. Hutchinson said Wednesday.

July 1, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 700 new COVID-19 cases in the state with no new deaths.

Over the past two days, total new positive cases have spiked higher than what Arkansas has reported in nearly four months.

"While the past two days have seen some of the highest reports for vaccine distribution in a while, our hospitalizations and new cases continue to rise. Delays in getting vaccinated allow the Delta Variant to spread. Let’s get the first shot before the weekend of the 4th starts," Gov. Hutchinson said.

July 2, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 494 new COVID-19 cases in the state with 4 new deaths.

The number of new cases is lower than what has been reported for Arkansas in the past two days but still higher than what the state is used to seeing.

"As we celebrate this Independence Day weekend, please remember to stay safe. Vaccination rates need to increase, and the Delta Variant is accelerating the spread of COVID-19 throughout Arkansas. Do what is needed to protect yourself and your family this weekend," Gov. Hutchinson said.

July 5, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 238 new COVID-19 cases in the state with 1 new death.

"We now have over 1 million Arkansans fully vaccinated. This is a milestone, but we need to pick up the pace before school starts this fall. This could be a tough week in new cases and hospitalizations, so get the shot now," Hutchinson said.

July 6, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases in the state with six new deaths.

Hospitalizations jumped to 416 people with 76 currently on ventilators.