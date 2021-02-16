Gov. Hutchinson eases COVID-19 restrictions on large events in Arkansas

As the state continues to see a decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Hutchinson made an announcement to ease restrictions on large events.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — During his weekly press briefing Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced an ease on COVID-19 restrictions for large indoor and outdoor events.

According to the governor, large events will now need a plan approved by the Arkansas Department of Health if there will be more than 100 attendees.

Previously, the approval was need for events with more than 10 people attending.

Any events having 100 or fewer attendees do not need to submit a plan.

Small events still have to follow the current directives, but a new guidance has been issued to "help ensure compliance."

Hutchinson also announced an updated directive for high school and community sports. Plan will still have to be approved by the health department.