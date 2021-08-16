Arkansas reports over 800 new positive COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the first week of class begins for schools across Arkansas, the rise in COVID-19 cases and surge in hospitalizations due to the delta variant are concerning health officials as well as parents.
After a judge temporarily blocked a mask mandate ban in Arkansas, several school districts have been announcing plans for masks in schools.
In the first weeks of August, ICU bed capacity has lowered and a record-high amount of Arkansans have checked themselves into the hospital with COVID-19.
Arkansas reported 856 new positive COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths from the virus since yesterday.
Below you can find recent data and key facts on the virus in the state.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 420,663 (+856)
- Total deaths: 6,498 (+31)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,459 (+46)
- Fully immunized: 1,129,229 (+2,579)
"Today’s report shows another high day of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID. Our vaccine numbers are up from last week, a trend that needs to continue," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday.
"As many children across Arkansas head back to school today, I am praying for a safe and productive year."