Arkansas sees under 1,000 new COVID cases, 13 deaths in partial report

The partial report released by the ADH on Monday showed 13 new COVID-19 deaths and less than 1,000 new positive cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The COVID-19 report containing new positive cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Arkansas over the last 24 hours showed 13 deaths and 937 more positive tests reported, despite the CDC pausing reporting until Tuesday.

"The CDC is suspending daily COVID case reporting for today and Monday. Reporting will resume on Tuesday. Arkansas Department of Health will do likewise and on Tuesday will report the daily information from the weekend," Gov. Hutchinson said on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The partial report also showed a total of 1,220 Arkansans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 320 of those patients on the ventilator.

"Our numbers are lower than last week, as expected. Hospital space has continued to become available over the past few days, but we need to protect ourselves with vaccinations and that also reduces the burden on our health care workers," Hutchinson said of Monday's report.

Total cases: 464,732 (+937 )

Total deaths: 7,070 ( +13 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,220 (-3)

Fully immunized: 1,251,620 (+1,908)