Arkansas governor to provide COVID update as cases rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As coronavirus cases continue to tick up in Arkansas, more states are reporting its first confirmed case of the omicron variant.
The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on December 1 and since then nearly 20 states have reported an omicron case.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 533,658 (+302)
- Active cases: 7,165 (-389)
- Total deaths: 8,752 (+13)
- Hospitalized: 452 (+20)
- On ventilators: 79 (-4)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,457,638 (+779)
On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state saw 302 new cases, 13 more deaths, and a small increase in people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-October. Almost 88% of hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated and Hutchinson said "this serves as a motivator to get vaccinated."
Watch live stream here:
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.