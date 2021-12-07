Arkansas governor to provide COVID update as cases rise

As cases in Arkansas continue to tick up and more omicron cases are found in the US, Governor Asa Hutchinson will deliver his weekly COVID-19 update.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As coronavirus cases continue to tick up in Arkansas, more states are reporting its first confirmed case of the omicron variant.

The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on December 1 and since then nearly 20 states have reported an omicron case.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 533,658 (+302)

Active cases: 7,165 (-389)

Total deaths: 8,752 (+13)

Hospitalized: 452 (+20)

On ventilators: 79 (-4)

Fully vaccinated: 1,457,638 (+779)

On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state saw 302 new cases, 13 more deaths, and a small increase in people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are at their highest since mid-October. Almost 88% of hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated and Hutchinson said "this serves as a motivator to get vaccinated."

Watch live stream here: