COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease in Arkansas, 30 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas's total COVID-19 deaths have now exceeded 5,000 as more people continue to get vaccinated during the pandemic.
Arkansas will soon surpass 400,000 total COVID-19 vaccination doses given since receiving the first shipments.
Key facts to know:
- 244,413 confirmed cases
- 62,960 probable cases
- 11,016 active confirmed cases
- 4,304 active probable cases
- 4,081 confirmed deaths
- 1,025 probable deaths
- 777 hospitalizations
- 142 on ventilators
- 229,290 confirmed recoveries
- 57,627 probable recoveries
Monday, February 8th
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 637 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths and 777 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
A total of 6,139 PCR tests and 573 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.
"Today's report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday. This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together."
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state as more and more people receive the vaccine.
So far, Arkansas has administered 399,561 doses of the vaccine to those who are eligible under the current phase.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.