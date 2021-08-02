COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decrease in Arkansas, 30 more deaths

Since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, nearly 400,000 doses have been given to eligible Arkansans as hospitalizations continue to decrease.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state of Arkansas's total COVID-19 deaths have now exceeded 5,000 as more people continue to get vaccinated during the pandemic.

Arkansas will soon surpass 400,000 total COVID-19 vaccination doses given since receiving the first shipments.

Key facts to know:

244,413 confirmed cases

62,960 probable cases

11,016 active confirmed cases

4,304 active probable cases

4,081 confirmed deaths

1,025 probable deaths

777 hospitalizations

142 on ventilators

229,290 confirmed recoveries

57,627 probable recoveries

Monday, February 8th

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 637 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths and 777 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

A total of 6,139 PCR tests and 573 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

"Today's report shows nearly half as many new cases as last Monday. This, as well as almost 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered last week, provides us with hope as we continue to fight this pandemic," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Our united efforts as a state will help to get past this, but it takes everyone working together."

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state as more and more people receive the vaccine.

So far, Arkansas has administered 399,561 doses of the vaccine to those who are eligible under the current phase.