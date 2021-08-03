Gov. Hutchinson says all of Phase 1-B eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas

After the decline in virus testing following severe winter weather in Arkansas, COVID-19 numbers have begun to rise again.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the COVID-19 variant which was first confirmed in the United Kingdom is in Arkansas. The governor and Dr. Romero both say, "this isn't a surprise."

The governor also expanded Phase 1B to include food manufacturing workers before moving to open it to everyone eligible under Phase 1B on Monday, March 8.

Key facts to know:

255,726 confirmed cases

69,092 probable cases

2,863 active confirmed cases

1,104 active probable cases

4,308 confirmed deaths

1,011 probable deaths

335 hospitalizations

65 on ventilators

248,544 confirmed recoveries

66,973 probable recoveries

733,981 vaccine doses given

Gov. Hutchinson will make an announcement regarding Arkansas's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Monday, March 8

In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced Arkansas will be opening COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone in that is categorized in Phase 1-B. This means manufacturing workers, public transit workers and those in essential government services, among others will be able to receive the vaccine.

He also announced that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be moved from Phase 1-C category to Phase 1-B.

Starting today, the state is expected to begin distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In about 10 minutes Gov. Hutchinson will make an announcement regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/POwJeLOwDc — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) March 8, 2021

The governor said there will now be a "statewide vaccination appointment system." This is supplementary to a calling a provider. Some have struggled with getting a vaccine, so the state is devoting 30 personnel to run a call center within the Arkansas Department of Health. This will begin today, and you can call 1-800-985-6030 to talk to a provider.

