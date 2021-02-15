Arkansas reports 320 new positive COVID cases, testing down due to winter weather

As more and more Arkansans get the COVID-19 vaccine, new daily cases continue to trend downward nearly a year into the pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — While the state of Arkansas deals with winter weather, COVID-19 cases are trending downward as more and more people are getting vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began almost one year ago, Arkansas has reported over 5,200 COVID-19 deaths, over 310,000 cases and nearly 300,000 recoveries.

Key facts to know:

248,351 confirmed cases

64,997 probable cases

7,450 active confirmed cases

3,044 active probable cases

4,222 confirmed deaths

1,053 probable deaths

642 hospitalizations

111 on ventilators

236,356 confirmed recoveries

60,896 probable recoveries

478,048 vaccine doses given

Monday, February 15th

The Arkansas Department of Health reported a total of 320 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 more deaths. According to Gov. Hutchinson, testing has decreased due to the severe winter weather.