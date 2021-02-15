Arkansas reports 320 new positive COVID cases, testing down due to winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — While the state of Arkansas deals with winter weather, COVID-19 cases are trending downward as more and more people are getting vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began almost one year ago, Arkansas has reported over 5,200 COVID-19 deaths, over 310,000 cases and nearly 300,000 recoveries.
Key facts to know:
- 248,351 confirmed cases
- 64,997 probable cases
- 7,450 active confirmed cases
- 3,044 active probable cases
- 4,222 confirmed deaths
- 1,053 probable deaths
- 642 hospitalizations
- 111 on ventilators
- 236,356 confirmed recoveries
- 60,896 probable recoveries
- 478,048 vaccine doses given
Monday, February 15th
The Arkansas Department of Health reported a total of 320 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 more deaths. According to Gov. Hutchinson, testing has decreased due to the severe winter weather.
"Please limit travel, keep yourself safe, and remember to take necessary precautions against COVID-19," Hutchinson said.