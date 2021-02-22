Arkansas reports less than 300 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

After a week of record temps and snowfall, Arkansas continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 testing and new cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Arkansas saw COVID-19 cases and vaccine distributions trending downward due to the extreme winter weather, which impacted the entire state.

Since the pandemic began almost one year ago, Arkansas has reported over 5,300 COVID-19 deaths, over 315,000 cases and over 300,000 recoveries.

Key facts to know:

249,847 confirmed cases

65,912 probable cases

3,378 active confirmed cases

1,521 active probable cases

4,311 confirmed deaths

1,052 probable deaths

588 hospitalizations

109 on ventilators

242,135 confirmed recoveries

63,335 probable recoveries

519,240 vaccine doses given

Monday, February 22

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths and 588 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state has seen a decrease in new cases and testing due to the record temps and snowfall. Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that vaccines and testing numbers should "increase this week with clear roads across the state."

"New and active cases continue to remain lower than we've seen in the past few weeks," he said. "We're distributing vaccine doses throughout the state and encourage those who are eligible to make sure they're signed up."

A total of 1,979 PCR tests and 482 antigen tests were completed over the last 24 hours.

So far, Arkansas has administered 519,240 total doses of the vaccine.