Arkansas reports over 800 new COVID cases, 32 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Feb. 14, Arkansas reported 834 new COVID cases in the state, along with 32 more deaths.

Last week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819 during the peak of the omicron variant. But those numbers continue to decline as well as active cases.

The state has officially surpassed more than 10,000 deaths as a result of the virus as of Saturday.

A total of 10,097 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and over 1.55 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

