Arkansas reports lowest daily COVID cases since December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas reported 729 new COVID cases in the state, along with 36 more deaths.

Over the past week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819 during the peak of the omicron variant. But that numbers continues to decline as well as active cases.

A total of 9,867 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and over 1.55 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 795,071 (+729)

795,071 Active cases: 33,038 (-5,277)

33,038 Total deaths: 9,867 (+36)

9,867 Hospitalized: 1,477 (-16)

1,477 On ventilators: 218 (-11)

218 Fully vaccinated: 1,550,756 (+354)

"Our testing was lower over the weekend, but percent positivity and active cases continue to decline. Regrettably, we’re still seeing a higher death toll, and this is expected from a high number of cases. Please talk to your trusted medical advisor about getting vaccinated," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.