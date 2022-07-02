Arkansas reports lowest daily COVID cases since December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas reported 729 new COVID cases in the state, along with 36 more deaths.
Over the past week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819 during the peak of the omicron variant. But that numbers continues to decline as well as active cases.
A total of 9,867 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and over 1.55 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 795,071 (+729)
- Active cases: 33,038 (-5,277)
- Total deaths: 9,867 (+36)
- Hospitalized: 1,477 (-16)
- On ventilators: 218 (-11)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,550,756 (+354)
"Our testing was lower over the weekend, but percent positivity and active cases continue to decline. Regrettably, we’re still seeing a higher death toll, and this is expected from a high number of cases. Please talk to your trusted medical advisor about getting vaccinated," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.