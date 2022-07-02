x
Coronavirus

Arkansas reports lowest daily COVID cases since December

Arkansas reported 729 new COVID cases in the state, along with 36 more deaths on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, Arkansas reported 729 new COVID cases in the state, along with 36 more deaths.

Over the past week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819 during the peak of the omicron variant. But that numbers continues to decline as well as active cases.

A total of 9,867 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and over 1.55 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 795,071 (+729)
  • Active cases: 33,038 (-5,277)
  • Total deaths: 9,867 (+36)
  • Hospitalized: 1,477 (-16)
  • On ventilators: 218 (-11)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,550,756 (+354)

"Our testing was lower over the weekend, but percent positivity and active cases continue to decline. Regrettably, we’re still seeing a higher death toll, and this is expected from a high number of cases. Please talk to your trusted medical advisor about getting vaccinated," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.

