Arkansas reports over 4,200 new COVID cases, 43 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Arkansas reported 4,213 new COVID cases in the state, along with 43 more deaths.
Over the past week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819 during the peak of the omicron variant. But that numbers continues to decline as well as active cases.
A total of 9,733 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and nearly 1.55 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 790,223 (+4,213)
- Active cases: 49,764 (-3,947)
- Total deaths: 9,733 (+43)
- Hospitalized: 1,605 (-70)
- On ventilators: 230 (-16)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,548,554 (+1,291)
"The 43 deaths in today’s report are unfortunately the highest we’ve seen during the Omicron surge," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "Declining new cases and a large decrease in hospitalizations are good news, but we still need to work to protect ourselves and each other."
We will update this article with the latest COVID-19 information as it becomes available.