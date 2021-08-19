Arkansas Department of Health recommends masks for indoor exercise

Gyms were among the first businesses to close when COVID-19 first hit. Now that the delta variant surge continues, and gyms are open, is it safe to exercise indoors?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gyms were among the first businesses to close at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the delta variant continues to surge and gyms are once again open: is it safe to exercise indoors?

"What I would say is a lot depends on the gym,” Dr. Joel Tumlison, physician at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), said.

ADH recommends two main things if you plan on heading to the gym.

First, is there enough space to socially distance? Second, is proper cleaning in place?

"When gyms take necessary measures to make sure the gym is clean, then I have no problem,” Madre Dixon, a gym member at 10 Fitness, said.



Dixon said he feels comfortable working out indoors.

The gym he goes to requires staff to wear masks and encourages members to do the same.

Plus, other safety precautions are in place.

"We have some spray that we ask our members to use to wipe down the equipment before and after they use it just to get rid of any type of bacteria,” Emily Wood, a 10 Fitness staff member, said.

When it comes to proper cleaning, the staff sanitizes every hour.

Since the risks involved when going into a gym are higher now than just a few months ago, the Department of Health said these things make it safer for members.

"I think we've learned a lot about how to do those safety measures, so if gyms can take those proper safety measures then it's probably alright,” Tumlison said.

The Department of Health recommends wearing a mask while working out indoors.

If you can’t do a specific workout inside while masked up, instead do it outdoors and practice at least 6-feet of social distancing.

Dixon said he'll stick to the unpopular choice of wearing a mask while working out, all in an effort to help combat the virus.

"With so many people and when it does get crowded, I just feel like I'm doing my part and taking that extra step to make sure everyone is safe,” Dixon said.