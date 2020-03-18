LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As stores are running low on hand sanitizers and other necessary items during the coronavirus pandemic, one Arkansas distillery is using its "high proof spirits" to make free hand sanitizer for the public.

Rock Town Distillery, Arkansas's first legal distillery since prohibition, posted the photo on its Facebook page of a two gallon glass jar of hand sanitizer.

"With demand for hand sanitizer currently outpacing supply in Little Rock and across the U.S., Rock Town is doing its part to help by using our high proof spirits to make a hand sanitizer," the distillery said.

Residents of Little Rock will be allowed to bring in small containers and fill them up with the hand sanitizer. Rock Town will not charge patrons for filling up their containers.

The distillery made a 70% alcohol batch and it will be available while supplies last.



"Stay safe Little Rock and keep supporting local," the post said.

RELATED: Roughly 1/3 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas linked to 1st case, officials say

RELATED: Real-time updates: 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Arkansas, 33 total