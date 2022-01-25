Remote work allowing more Arkansas employees to travel

Some people are using their time away from the office to see more of the world, and it's become a new trend.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The COVID pandemic has changed our normal day-to-day life from wearing face masks, social distancing, and even working from home.

Employees who were sent to work remotely during the pandemic discovered that as long as they have accessible internet, they can work from anywhere. It's something they didn't think about doing before COVID-19.

"Why can't I be at the beach on a laptop? Why can't I be in the mountains on a laptop," said Elizabeth Michael, an entrepreneur who works remotely.

Elizabeth has worked beachside with a view of the Gulf of Mexico. She's traveled often, so she can have different views while she works.

Nina, another employee that's working remotely, spent last year traveling around the United States.

"It's really great to close the computer at 5 p.m. and be somewhere new and having new experiences," said Nina.

Not only did Nina enjoy getting to explore the country, but she said she got just as much done as when she was working in the office.

"I really appreciate the flexibility to travel or go somewhere new while working, because I find that I'm just as productive if not more when I'm away from home or in my home office," said Nina.

Renters are also catering to the new work-from-wherever trend. Elizabeth owns a condo in Hot Springs and is providing discounts for long-term renters coming to visit the Natural State.

She's gone as far as adding desks and a mini-workout room to help people feel more at-home.

"I thought if they are really going to be just punching pause in their life and changing locations, they're going to want to have that same routine that they have at home when they are working here," said Elizabeth.