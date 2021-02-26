Gov. Hutchinson extends COVID-19 mask mandate for 30 days

Arkansas will extend the mask mandate for 30 days, which will be lifted if COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations decreases.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that he will extend the COVID-19 public health emergency until March 31.

The emergency extension will include executive such as tele-health, business protection, remote learning and more.

Hutchinson also announced that the mask mandate will be extended until March 31 and will end if positivity remains below 10% with at least 7,500 daily average tests.

If the testing is below that number, Hutchinson said that when less than 750 people are hospitalized for the virus will bring an end to the mask mandate.

The governor also announced that all public health directives will be changed to public health guidelines. Hutchinson said while a directive is a mandate, a guidance is a strong recommendation.

In regards to schools, Hutchinson said mask mandates will remain in place at the discretion of local school boards. Events like prom, sports and graduation can be held, but that quarantine requirements won't change.