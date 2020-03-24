CONWAY, Ark. — According to Faulkner County Deputy coroner Robert Edwards, an Arkansas man has died from the coronavirus. Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced a second death in the state related to COVID-19.

Officials say a 91-year-old man died at Conway Regional Medical Center at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health said the second death was a person in their 50s. Both deaths were in the central Arkansas area.

Smith said that at least one of the people who died had an underlying health condition.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 218 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

"What we are seeing is the calm before the storm although many don't see it that way," Hutchinson said, "but we are on the lower end of the slope before it goes up."

More on this story as it develops.

Key facts to know:

218 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,165 total tests

947 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

RELATED: Real-time updates: 206 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, over 1,100 total tests

RELATED: Officials say 7 people have recovered from coronavirus in Arkansas