Arkansas health experts explain the COVID-19 booster shot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Between flu shots, expanded COVID vaccine eligibility, and booster shots, pharmacies have been busy.

Pharmacist and co-owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy Dr. Anne Pace said the phones have been ringing non-stop as Arkansans call to ask about COVID-19 booster shots.

"People are just kind of confused by all the different options that they have. Do you get a booster shot? Are you nervous? Is it necessary to get a booster shot?" Pace said.

Patients often asking which booster is best. And in general, you can get any booster, but Kavanaugh Pharmacy does have a recommendation.

"With the Johnson and Johnson, we oftentimes do recommend people to switch to one of the mRNA, either the Pfizer or the Moderna, as a booster shot for that, since it is more effective."

UAMS doctors are seeing these same questions, like when someone should get a booster shot.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, Director of the Division of General Internal Medicine at UAMS said, "Booster doses we think about for people that are six months out from their initial vaccination."

Again, an exception to note for those who got Johnson & Johnson, you're supposed to get a booster just two months out.

Patients also ask if they should delay their booster shot if they recently had COVID.

"I would say 2-4 weeks. And the reason I say 2-4 weeks is we know that the majority of folks when they have COVID infection are going to have protection against another infection for at least a short period of time," Dr. Hopkins said.

Medical experts have also been fielding concerns of side effects from the booster shot. But Dr. Hopkins said that he's actually seeing patients with "less in the way of side effects with their booster than they had with their first or second dose."

"I would just say for anybody who's not really sure about getting a booster, talk with your healthcare provider, your pharmacist, your physician," Dr. Pace said as pharmacies stay open to help Arkansans make the best decision.