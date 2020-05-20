ARKANSAS, USA — Local health units across the state are offering new tests for people with and without COVID-19 symptoms.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) said this is different from the nasopharyngeal swab.

There’s no longer a requirement to take temperatures, contact is extremely limited, and staff will be six feet away from patients.

Under these guidelines, the only PPE required is gloves.

“This will help make testing more available around the state,” Deputy Director for Administrator Operations Don Adams said.

ADH is offering the COVID-19 tests at 78 local health units.

“We will accommodate walk-ins, but we are asking folks to call to make an appointment,” Adams said.

Patients are encouraged to get the test if they have symptoms, have been exposed to the virus, or have no symptoms but have been in an area where there’s active transmission.

“Anyone that is positive, even if they’re asymptomatic, we need to know that and the individual needs to know that so they can isolate themselves,” Adams said.

There are no out-of-pocket costs, but people with insurance may be billed.

To get a test, go to healthy.arkansas.gov/health-units and call to set up an appointment beforehand.

Your car window will be between you and staff when showing ID’s and prior registration.

“They will receive instructions and a demonstration if needed, and then they’ll be supervised while they do this self-swabbing technique,” Adams said.

The nose swab kit will be placed on a table, you’ll drive up to it, and swab yourself.

It's a more invasive method, but with less contact.

Results will be available in 48-72 hours.

The ADH said their goal is to test as many people as needed and have done 200 per day since Monday.

