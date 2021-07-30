Arkansas Heart Hospital requiring all employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Employees must be vaccinated by September 30. New employees who haven't been vaccinated will be required to get their first dose by their start date.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Heart Hospital announced Friday a new employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Arkansas Heart Hospital CEO Dr. Bruce Murphy provided the following statement via press release:

“We cannot provide the best health care services possible if we do not first care for ourselves. With this policy, we are committed to fulfilling the fundamental promise to do everything within our power to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, their families and the communities we serve.”

With the start of the new policy, the hospital will require its directors, executives, managers, advanced practice nurses, physicians and physician assistants to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by September 30.

Starting August 1, new AHH employees who have not been vaccinated are required to receive a first dose by their start dates and a second dose within 30 days of employment.