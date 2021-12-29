Arkansas hospitals prepare for surge in omicron cases

Health experts, global and local, are warning that even if omicron causes fewer cases, its sheer numbers could still overwhelm hospitals.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The omicron variant of COVID-19 has taken over the pandemic here in the deep south in the span of less than two weeks, and hospitals are already feeling the impact.

"In the last week, we've doubled COVID admissions here at UAMS," said Dr. Ryan Dare with UAMS. "Just personnel alone, we doubled the amount UAMS employees that have been on isolation or quarantine in the last three days."

UAMS expects by the first week of 2022, hospitalizations will be even higher.

Research is still ongoing on how often omicron causes severe cases, but with thousands of people testing positive each day -- and with only 20% of Arkansans boosted -- there's no doubt hospitalizations will increase.

"If you have 100 times more infected people, even if it's 10 times less infectious, that still leads to basic math showing there's more sick people in the hospital," said Dr. Dare.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state's Chief Medical Officer, also warns of what lies ahead.

"We are expecting a very steep increase of thousands of cases in Arkansas and they will result in an increase in hospitalizations around the state," said Dr. Dillaha.

CHI St. Vincent sent us a statement, saying in part:

"CHI St. Vincent has seen an increase in tests for COVID-19 as well as positive COVID-19 test results, but few of those new cases have required hospitalization at this time. Our ministry remains capable of managing the current case load successfully and is closely monitoring developments related to new COVID-19 variants for the possibility of any additional surge in cases."

UAMS no longer has their COVID units open. They are treating COVID patients throughout the hospital. They are still doing well with capacity for patients, but that could change as the number of patients change.