LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Friday, Governor Hutchinson reiterated why Arkansas doesn't need a stay-in-place order right now.

"I think you see it day-in and day-out that it's a good approach for Arkansas," said Gov. Hutchinson.

"As I look as those numbers, it seems like we are doing at least as well as any other state," said Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health. "So, there doesn't seem to be a compelling reason to do a 'stay at home' order here in Arkansas."

However, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson released a public statement this week, asking the governor to strongly consider keeping people at home.

Other state politicians are voicing their opinions as well.

"I think our state needs to be locked down. I think every state needs to be locked down," said State Representative Vivian Flowers.

"We do have some outliers that we have struggles with, like grouping in parking lots and businesses being overcrowded," said Clarksville Mayor David Rieder.

Some politicians believe a shelter-in-place order isn't needed and could be a pitfall to Arkansas's economy.

"People are losing their jobs and that's why we don't want all businesses to close down in the state," said State Representative Julie Mayberry.

As of now, each city has been able to adjust their social distancing regulations as needed.

The Clarksville mayor restricted public access to city facilities and limited the workforce to home and tele-offices as directed by the governor, but it's crossed his mind if he should prepare more.

"If we were to impose a shelter in place what would that look like? Our staff, our police department, our fire department -- we are all making plans as if we are going to get that directive, and should we get that directive, we will be ready for it," said Rieder.

