LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — State Senator Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) along with state Representative Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) announced an amendment that would limit any funding for an Arkansas office in China.

Garner tweeted out the amendment, saying it was "time to hold China accountable for the #WuhanVirus in Arkansas and to move away from our dependency on them for vital goods like PPE mask." The use of the terms "China virus" and "Wuhan virus" by Garner and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has been called both xenophobic and racist by critics.

The amendment would stop funding to support an Arkansas Economic Development Commission office, liaison or representative in China.

"Instead, we should use that money to invest in Arkansas businesses to make vital equipment like PPE masks," Garner tweeted.

In another tweet from April 2, Garner said he "knew early not to trust China in its handling" of the coronavirus.

"We can rebuild our economy away from China's influence and invest in Arkansas first," Garner said.

