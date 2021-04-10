Arkansas reports less than 200 new COVID cases as hospitalizations decline

For the first time since June, Arkansas reported less than 200 new COVID cases as hospitalizations continue to drop.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported less than 200 new COVID cases for the first time since June on Monday.

The state reported 195 new cases and a reduction in active cases. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state has nearly 3,000 fewer active cases than it did last Monday.

On June 21, officials reported 90 new cases in the state which was the last time Arkansas saw less than 200 new cases reported in a day.

Officials also reported a continuing decline in hospitalizations and people on ventilators.

Hutchinson called it a "hopeful sign that we are moving back in the right direction" but that "COVID-19 is still a serious virus and getting vaccinated is the best way to continue" the downward trend.

— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 4, 2021

Twelve more people died due to the virus, bringing the state's total deaths to 7,752.