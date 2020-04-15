LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a press conference Wednesday that the State of Arkansas has received approval from Medicaid to give out extra pay to long-term direct care workers who are caring for patients with COVID-19.

The base supplemental payments of part-time and full-time direct care workers will receive additional income per week. For those working part-time, they will receive an additional $125 per week while full-time employees will be paid an extra $250 per week.

Anyone working a "regularly planned split shift schedule that overlap weeks that equal or exceed 150 hours per month, not including overtime" will received an additional $250 per week.

There will also be "tiered payments based on acuity of beneficiaries who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving treatment."

Anyone working 1-19 hours per week will receive $125 per week, those working 20-39 per week will receive $250 per week, those working 40 hours or more will receive $500 per week. Anyone meeting that criteria that is working a split shift schedule that meets or exceeds 150 hours per month will received $500 per week.

These payments are effective from April 5, 2020 until May 30, 2020. If the amount of positive cases in Arkansas exceeds 1,000 on May 30, payments will be authorized to go another 30 days.

Direct care workers include the following:

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Certified nurse aides

Personal care aides assisting with activities of daily living under the supervision of a nurse or therapist

Home health aides assisting with activities of daily living under the supervision of a nurse or therapist

Nursing assistive personnel

Direct care workers providing services under home and community-based waivers

Intermediate Care Facility direct care staff including those that work for a state-run Human Development Center

Assisted Living direct care staff members

Hospice service direct care workers

Respiratory therapist

Hospital direct care workers and non-direct care workers in hospitals and nursing home settings are currently not covered under this plan.

But Hutchinson is asking the CARES Act committee to approve funding for supplemental payments to those employees.

