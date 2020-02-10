Arkansas man still battling COVID-19 symptoms months later

After three months, Tom Harrington says he's still experiencing brain fog, memory loss, a loss of senses, and lack of energy.

VILONIA, Ark. — We first introduced you to Tom Harrington at the beginning of August.

He shared his COVID-19 battle with us and how he believed the experimental drug Remdesivir potentially saved his life.

Now, months later Harrington said his fight feels like it's never ending.

"I don't wanna go through that again. I'm at peace with the Lord, but sure not in any hurry, to hurry along and get there," he said.

It's been three long months full of frustrations and anxiety for Tom Harrington.

"It feels like it's never really going to end. I don't know if it's something I'm going to have to get used to or if it'll get better," he said.

The 42-year-old spent 11 days in the hospital fighting off COVID-19, but it's a battle that isn't finished.

"My sense of taste is still off, my smell is not as good as it was," he said.

Harrington said symptoms of the virus still linger with him like loss of senses and lack of energy.

"It is pretty frustrating. I guess I'm trying to figure out a new normal," he said.

But the hardest part of Harrington's recovery is the brain fog and memory loss he deals with daily.

"I can remember things that happened several years ago, but day to day tasks sometimes are a little bit difficult to remember what I need to be doing," he said.

Harrington hopes his story reminds people this pandemic isn't over.

"It's still out there and it's still affecting a lot of people and you never know how it's going to affect you," he said.

Harrington continues to pray that one day he'll feel like his normal self again.

"I'd love to be back to where I was before, but I just have to take each day as it comes. Hopefully, it'll get better," he said.

Harrington also added that before his diagnosis, he loved being around people, but now he gets very apprehensive in larger crowds.