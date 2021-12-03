'My world stopped': Arkansas man makes miraculous recovery from COVID-19

A Conway couple who saw the worst side of the pandemic came out on the other side with a new perspective on life.

CONWAY, Ark. — Through the stories of loss and struggle, there are stories of miracles that have come from the pandemic.

A Conway couple who saw the worst sides of the pandemic came out on the other side with a new perspective on life.

“It was hard to keep home, but we did,” said Camille Turchi, wife to a CRNA, Chuck Turchi.

Life got scary for Chuck and Camille on Christmas Day.

He tested positive for COVID-19 with no underlying health issues, but began declining rapidly.

“My world stopped, and the rest of the world kept going,” Chuck said.

In a home video, Chuck can be seen struggling to breathe. Doctors told his wife that had he waited much longer to go to the ER, he wouldn’t have made it.

“I didn’t know if he was going to make it, because they didn’t know he was going to make it,” said Camille.

For nearly two weeks, Chuck fought for his life on a ventilator.

His wife Camille was unable to be there and received updates through video calls from the hospital.

Life didn’t look promising for her husband. He had double pneumonia, and he was septic.

The Turchi’s said the doctors even brought in a priest to pray over Chuck.

But on day 10 of his fight Chuck shocked everyone.

He suddenly began weaning off the vent, something he hadn’t been able to do his entire stay.

“Dr. Tyrone Lee is the doctor who took care of me, and he is the one who saved my life, there is no doubt,” said Chuck.

Chuck and Camille have been home now for two months.

They say life is simply different, but in a good way.

"Oh, it's changed a lot as far as what's important and what's not important,” said Chuck.

They’ve realized time with family and loved ones is so fragile, and from this point forward the Turchi’s plan on pulling back the reins on work and stress and enjoying life from their new perspective.