Former Arkansas volunteer firefighter, Navy veteran dies from coronavirus

On August 22, Buddy told his family through the ICU glass in the hospital that he was done and he was going to heaven.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Arkansas — Since the start of the pandemic, we've been working to show you the faces behind the coronavirus numbers in Arkansas.

As the death rate from COVID-19 continues to climb throughout the state, a Montgomery County man who lost his fight a week ago is more than one of those numbers.

87-year-old Morris "Buddy" Voan died August 22, according to one of his four sons who said they have no idea where or how he got the virus.

He said he only went out for groceries and always wore his mask.

He also said his dad was strong and lived most of his life on crutches but always did work on their farm, worked for Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and in his words, "never backed down from anything."

Buddy was in the Navy, and he was a volunteer firefighter in Norman Arkansas.

But COVID-19, his son said "was no match for him," adding that his dad always got a flu shot and was in good health for his age.

But coronavirus is "a whole different ballgame."

On August 22 he told his family through the ICU glass in the hospital that he was done and he was going to heaven.

His family wants the world to know that Buddy loved his family with all his heart.

His family also wants the world to be aware, "this thing is no joke, it's a bad virus... so unpredictable with no barriers."