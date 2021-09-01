Arkansas reports an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 35 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is report nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as a 101 increase in hospitalizations.
The state reported 2,890 new cases, 1,313 total hospitalizations and 35 more deaths. A total of 31 COVID-19 patients were taken off ventilators.
While there is a small drop in the daily average of new cases, the last two days have seen at least 2,600 or more cases reported.
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 455,781 (+2,890)
- Total deaths: 6,969 (+35)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,313 (+101)
- On ventilators: 357 (-31)
- Fully immunized: 1,226,006 (+7,014)
"Today’s COVID report shows an increase of 101 hospitalizations. While this number is startling, some of these were due to a data correction," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "Our vaccine reports through the weekdays are holding well, but we need to continue getting shots in the arms of Arkansans."
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.