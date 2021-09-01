Arkansas reports an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 35 more deaths

The state reported 2,890 new cases, 1,313 total hospitalizations, and 35 more deaths. A total of 31 COVID-19 patients were taken off ventilators.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is report nearly 2,900 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as well as a 101 increase in hospitalizations.

The state reported 2,890 new cases, 1,313 total hospitalizations and 35 more deaths. A total of 31 COVID-19 patients were taken off ventilators.

While there is a small drop in the daily average of new cases, the last two days have seen at least 2,600 or more cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 455,781 (+2,890 )

Total deaths: 6,969 ( +35 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,313 (+101)

On ventilators: 357 (-31)

Fully immunized: 1,226,006 (+7,014)

"Today’s COVID report shows an increase of 101 hospitalizations. While this number is startling, some of these were due to a data correction," Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "Our vaccine reports through the weekdays are holding well, but we need to continue getting shots in the arms of Arkansans."

