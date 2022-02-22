Arkansas sees over 1,440 new COVID cases, 13 more deaths over 2-day span

On Tuesday, Arkansas reported 1,440 new COVID cases in the state, along with 13 more deaths over the past two days.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas reported 1,440 new COVID cases in the state, along with 13 more deaths.

Active cases in the state continue to decline as Arkansas' active known cases dropped below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 26, 2021.

At the peak of the omicron variant, the state reached a record-high of 1,819 hospitalizations, but now numbers continue to decline following the surge.

The state officially surpassed more than 10,000 deaths as a result of the virus on Feb. 12, 2022.

Key facts to know:

Sunday:

Total cases: 816,168 (+1,440)

816,168 Active cases: 8,968 (-2,338)

8,968 Total deaths: 10,305 (+13)

10,305 Hospitalized: 665 (-82)

665 On ventilators: 102 (-12)

102 Fully vaccinated: 1,564,201 (+969)