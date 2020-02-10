Gov. Hutchinson, officials wish 'speedy recoveries' following President, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and other Arkansas lawmakers issued statements Friday morning, Oct. 2 following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Susan and I are praying for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Everyone around POTUS is tested every day so this is another personal reminder of the serious threat of the virus. We hope both the President and First Lady make a speedy recovery."