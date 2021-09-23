Arkansas pharmacies allowing sign-ups for Pfizer booster shot following FDA, CDC approval

Now that eligible groups are approved to receive the Pfizer booster, local pharmacies are taking appointments for those who want the shot.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The FDA and CDC have provided approval for eligible people to receive a COVID booster, but there are some requirements.

The booster will only be for those 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions.

Also, you must have received both doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Freiderica Pharmacy in Little Rock is allowing people to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters through its website.

There are no restrictions when you apply, so it's important to know if you meet the qualifications for getting a booster.

"If they sign up, however, and they are not in an appropriate category to receive a booster then we won't be able to immunize them and no healthcare provider will be able to at that point," said Lyn Fruchey, pharmacist at Freiderica Pharmacy.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy also allows sign ups for the booster shot through their website.

The pharmacy is preparing for more people to get vaccinated, especially with the booster, so they are re-opening their vaccination clinic at the corner of 5705 Kavanaugh Boulevard.

The clinic will have its first day back on Friday.