Two Arkansas pharmacies receive limited supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has received its first round of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Two central Arkansas pharmacies are putting their portion into vials.

"It's a one and done shot, so we are able to hopefully cater to people who are not as readily available to come back for their second shot,” said Laura Lumsden, pharmacist at Remedy Drug in Little Rock.

Lumsden is preparing to administer 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

"We are seeing great responses and side effects are similar with all three of them,” said Lumsden.

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, this one is stored at refrigerator temperature for months.

However, pharmacies that are storing them are required to monitor the temperature 24/7.

But each vaccine is proving to make a difference.

"As a state, we’ve given thousands of doses already. You look at the numbers, the cases are going down,” said Lumsden.

Lumsden said Arkansans seem to be eager to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its one dose option.

Although she believes it’s just another great choice for Arkansans, Lumsden said people shouldn’t wait for it because the supply is low.

"Production will be increased, but after this week and next, it'll be probably the first of April before we get any back in,” said Lumsden.

Remedy plans to knock out all 100 doses the state was given in a single day.

However, eligible Arkansans are still encouraged to make a vaccine appointment for the Moderna and Pfizer use.