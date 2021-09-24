Arkansas pharmacies selling out of at-home COVID tests as demand grows

Arkansas pharmacies are having trouble keeping the do-it-at-home COVID-19 testing kits in stock, with many even selling out of the product.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — When COVID cases were high and more businesses required negative test results to enter their establishment, testing became an increased need.

Some people wanted fast results, so do-it-at-home testing kits became a hot commodity on the market. So much so, now production companies are having a hard time keeping up with the demand.

"They're in demand all over the country, so both of those companies are behind on production, so it can be hard to find," said Philip Way, co-owner of Remedy Drug.

Pharmacies are having trouble keeping the testing kits in stock, and some are selling out.

Remedy Drug in Little Rock has them in stock. Philip Way has noticed several customers coming in to buy them in bulk.

He said there's several reasons someone might come in to get the kits. Some buy them for their kids and some keep them on hand in case they need a negative test to travel or participate in an event.

The take-home kits can cost upward of 30 dollars with two tests in a box.

If you do get a positive test, it is asked you report it to the Department of Health so the state can keep up-to-date numbers. Remedy Drug has made it easy to do that.

"We've made stickers that we put on each kit that we sell and we counsel the patient and encourage them to ask any questions and call up here if they have any questions when they get the kit out," said Way.

On Thursday, President Biden said he would invoke the "Defense Production Act" to increase the supply by 280 million tests.