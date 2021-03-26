Arkansas pharmacists believe it's time to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults

"If I can't just immediately call people that are willing to come in at 6 o'clock to get a vaccine, it's time. Time to open it up," one pharmacist said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It was only ten days ago when the governor opened up vaccine eligibility to everyone in Group 1C, which included one million more Arkansans.

Now, pharmacists are calling on the governor, once again, to expand that further.

After President Biden directed that states make every adult eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, many have already ripped off the band aid, and Arkansas pharmacists, like Allison Ingram, believe it's our turn.

"If I can't just immediately call people that are willing to come in at 6 o'clock to get a vaccine, it's time. Time to open it up," she said.

As a pharmacist at Cornerstone Pharmacy at Rodney Parham, she said sometimes she feels like the "vaccine police."

"It's hard when you have to tell a person that's just right on the cusp of being eligible that they can't get it," she said.

Even though Cornerstone Pharmacy has appointments booked through April 7, Ingram believes more progress can be made if every Arkansan 18 and older can get the shot.

"I did two drive-thru clinics this week. One we did like 200, one we did almost 200 and think about when it does open up, the things we can do," she said.

Over at Don's Pharmacy, pharmacist Michael Rogers, said demand has dropped with many appointment times empty, but demand is high for one particular shot.

"We've had everything from walk-ins wanting Johnson & Johnson, when we will get it, asking about it. People calling and asking," he said.

Some, according to Rogers, even passing on the other vaccines just so they can get that one dose.

"We probably could've vaccinated a lot of people and had their two dose series done by the time they've waited out this period for the Johnson & Johnson," he said.

Rogers said it simply comes down to supply and demand.

"We need those appointments filled up to try to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as we can," he said.

Rogers added that some people don't even realize they are in Group 1C and are eligible for the vaccine, which is why he believes it should be open to all Arkansas adults.