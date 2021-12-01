People over 70, school staff next in Arkansas to get COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Hutchinson announced that Arkansas will move on to the next steps in vaccine distribution by administering the vaccine to older Arkansans and school staff.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Tuesday that Arkansas will move on to the next steps in vaccine distribution by administering the vaccine to older Arkansans and school staff.

The next step involves two categories of Phase 1B, which include those who are aged 70 and older and K-12 school staff, daycare staff, and higher education staff.

Beginning on Jan. 18, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to those who fall under either category.