Arkansas reaches new record-high for COVID-19 patients on ventilators

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas reported Friday that 33 more Arkansans died due to COVID-19, as the state saw more than 2,400 new cases around the state.

Reports also showed that 12 more people are currently on ventilators, which is a record high for the state with 343 people total.

With the state reaching a new record high, Governor Asa Hutchinson emphasized the importance that vaccinations play in protecting those around the state, especially children under 12 who are ineligible to receive the vaccine.

"While our new cases are lower than last week, we have sadly reached a new high for COVID-19 patients on a ventilator in Arkansas. We must continue to work to increase vaccinations. Our children under 12 cannot get the vaccine and need our help to stay healthy," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 431,507 (+2,407 )

Total deaths: 6,614 ( +33 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,397 (-13)

Fully immunized: 1,149,457 (+4,360)