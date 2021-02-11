Arkansas prepared for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to kids

The state is already stocked with 110,000 doses of the kid-sized vaccine, which will initially be given out at local health units and doctor's offices.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pfizer has already shipped millions of their kid vaccine doses across the United States and thousands of them are already stockpiled in Arkansas.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday night's vote, Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state is ready to roll them out.

We've gotten used to calling or walking into our local pharmacies throughout the vaccine rollout as soon as the announcement is made.

For some of the youngest in our state, the distribution process will look a little different at the beginning, according to Hutchinson.

"I wanted to advise everyone that Arkansas is well prepared to get out the vaccines and make them available for the new age group," he said.

In anticipation of the CDC Advisory Committee's decision on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 on Tuesday, Hutchinson said the state is ready.

"We have seen an increase in cases among that age group and so for those reasons, we want parents to seriously consider the vaccination," he said.

The state is already stocked with 110,000 doses of the kid-sized vaccine, which John Vinson with the Arkansas Pharmacists Association said puts us in a good position to meet the initial demand.

"That's enough for a first dose for 40% of every eligible child aged five to 11, so there's going to be plenty of vaccine, it's just a matter of getting it redistributed where it needs to be," he said.

That distribution process will be a little different than what we've seen in the past.

The first chunk of shots will be given out by ADH local health units, which are in each county throughout the state, and pediatrician offices.

If approved Tuesday night, the shots would be available by Wednesday morning, according to Hutchinson.

"Soon after we do the initial rollout, other pharmacies and clinics that are routinely doing vaccinations will get a supply available to them," he said.

While the initial push for parents will be at the local health units and doctors' offices, Vinson believes most pharmacies could have access to it by the end of next week, making it widely available for all kids.

"Pharmacies are going to be there to to fill in those gaps and provide the service all over the state, just like we have for adolescents and adults," he said.

The Department of Health recommends parents make an appointment for their kids at one of the local health units, as soon as the CDC adopts Tuesday's recommendation.