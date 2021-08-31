Arkansas reports record-high ventilator use among COVID patients as hospitalizations drop

On Monday, active cases and hospitalizations declined, but the state's ventilator usage reached a new high.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health reported 2,626 new positive COVID-19 cases since Monday, including 22 new deaths from the virus.

Arkansas also reported a record-high of nearly 400 COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 452,891 (+2,626 )

Total deaths: 6,934 ( +22 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,212 (-45)

Fully immunized: 1,218,992 (+7,871)

The state also reported only 19 ICU beds were available in the entire state. While the hospitalizations have declined in the last three days, hospitals are still strained to care for COVID-19 patients.

Nearly 8,000 more people have become fully vaccinated against the virus. Since vaccinations have become available, 1.2 million Arkansans have been fully immunized.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, 30% of all active cases are from people between the ages of 0 and 18.