Arkansas reports record high of nearly 7,500 new COVID cases in a single day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported 7,488 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Wednesday, which is the record high in the amount of cases reported in a single day.

A total of 9,256 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 588,622 (+7,488)

Active cases: 38,154 (+5,874)

Total deaths: 9,256 (+8)

Hospitalized: 819 (+44)

On ventilators: 128 (+10)

Fully vaccinated: 1,511,587 (+1,744)

"The new high in cases is consistent with what we’re seeing with Omicron across the country. Hospitalizations is the key statistic & it's disappointing that vaccinations are increasing only moderately. Let’s make the right decision on vaccinations to support health care workers," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.



Watch Tuesday's press briefing here:

Hutchinson noted that the state is seeing a record increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant and that "we are entering a period of probably the greatest risk and greatest challenge we have faced during the pandemic."

Arkansas has also seen a record-high of 25.5% of positivity rate for the virus among those tested.

As test lines stay long and at home kits remain hard to find, the governor also put in a directive to bring 50 National Guard members to the state to help medical sites, like UAMS, with testing efforts.

"I've authorized the deployment of an additional 50 National Guard across the state to assist in deployment to assist in testing," Hutchinson said.

This also comes as the governor has ordered 1.5 million more at-home test kits for the state — just with an uncertain delivery date.

Adding, "There's a national shortage. We're ready to deploy those, we're waiting those to be delivered."

The governor provided data that schools that had a full mask mandate saw a 25% reduction in COVID-19 case rates among student and staff.

He said that he doesn't see a need for a public health emergency and make decisions "day by day" on how the state government handles the pandemic.

The vaccination rate still remains low in the state with less than 2,000 becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 over a 24-hour period.

But state leaders are hopeful Arkansans will take the new information and vaccine availability we have this time around to avoid overwhelming hospitals.