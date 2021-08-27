Arkansas reports more than 2,800 new COVID cases, 30 more deaths as virus continues surge

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Arkansas, the state reported 2,866 new cases Friday, along with 30 more deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Arkansas, the state reported 2,866 new cases Friday, along with 30 more deaths.

Friday's report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 6,000 more people are now fully immunized in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson acknowledged the increase in new cases and encouraged Arkansans to find a nearby location to receive their vaccination in an effort to help the state fight the spread of the virus

"Our new cases today are higher, but our active cases have declined since last week. Over 11,000 doses administered is a good number, but we need to keep increasing. Find a vaccine location near you this weekend to protect yourself against the Delta Variant," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 446,430 (+2,866 )

Total deaths: 6,836 ( +30 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,324 (-1)

Fully immunized: 1,196,560 (+6,166)