Arkansas reports 45 deaths as 1st round of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the state

On Monday, Dec. 14, as the first round of vaccines are delivered to the state and across the country, Arkansas reports 45 deaths and 1,355 new positive cases.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, Dec. 11, Arkansas saw 55 new deaths due to COVID-19, making it the largest single-day total number of deaths since the pandemic entered the state.

"Brighter days are ahead, but we must continue to follow public health guidelines. This virus continues to rapidly spread, and it's up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread," Gov. Hutchinson said Monday.

Hutchinson announced Arkansas will be following the CDC guidelines of a shorter quarantine time. A COVID-19 patient can quarantine for 14 days, but they can be released after 10 days if they are asymptomatic. If you have tested negative, you may be released after seven days.

Key facts to know:

160,356 confirmed cases

26,701 probable cases

16,414 active confirmed cases

4,277 active probable cases

2,656 confirmed deaths

334 probable deaths

1,050 hospitalizations

180 on ventilators

141,264 confirmed recoveries

22,087 probable recoveries

Monday, Dec. 14:

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported a total of 1,355 positive COVID-19 cases in the state since yesterday.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 194; Washington, 102; Benton, 95; Faulkner, 66; and Saline, 58.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: