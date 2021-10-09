Arkansas sees over 2,100 new COVID cases, 30 more deaths in latest report

On Sept. 10, the state reported a total of 2,159 new positive COVID cases and 30 deaths from the virus in the last day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released the latest update of COVID-19 around the state.

On Sept. 10, the state reported 2,159 new COVID cases and 30 more deaths as a result of the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson acknowledged a decrease in the state's hospitalizations, but emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated as Arkansas once again saw more than 2,000 new cases in a day.

"Hospitalizations are down. Still, we had more than 2,000 new cases today. There's a debate about a vaccine mandate, but there is no debate a vaccine can help beat COVID-19. I don't support a mandate for businesses, but I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated," Hutchinson said.

Total cases: 463,795 (+2,159 )

Total deaths: 7,199 ( +30 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,149 (-45)

Fully immunized: 1,270,835 (+3,152)