Arkansas reports more than 2,100 new COVID cases, 18 deaths as virus continues surge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge throughout Arkansas, the state reported 2,166 new cases Saturday, along with 18 more deaths.

Saturday's report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 8,000 more people are now fully immunized in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson emphasized the importance of monoclonal antibody treatment and acknowledged it as an essential part of reducing hospitalizations in the state.

"While our cases are still high the emphasis on early monoclonal antibody treatment is helping to reduce hospitalizations. Our vaccination rates continue to improve and I am proud of Arkansas’s recent progress," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 448,596 (+2,166 )

Total deaths: 6,854 ( +18 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,272 (-52)

Fully immunized: 1,204,569 (+8,009)