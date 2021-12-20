Gov. Hutchinson reports 434 new COVID cases in Arkansas

On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 26 more deaths.

The state saw its first omicron case on Friday, December 17.

"This is not a surprise, but it is a compelling reason to get a booster shot now," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 544,082 (+434)

Active cases: 7,318 (-375)

Total deaths: 8,982 (+26)

Hospitalized: 513 (-3)

On ventilators: 93 (+0)

Fully vaccinated: 1,488,809 (+464)

"Active cases are lower than last week even as new cases are higher. As we gather with family this week to celebrate, remember that COVID is still a threat. Take the steps necessary to protect yourself and family this holiday season," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.

