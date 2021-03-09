Arkansas reports over 2,100 new COVID cases, 19 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers over the last 24 hours and data shows are better than the previous Friday.
Arkansas reported over 2,100 new COVID cases and 19 more deaths on Friday, Sept. 3, while the last Friday in August showed over 700 more cases.
"After holidays, we often see a spike in cases and hospitalizations," Gov. Hutchinson said. "As we go into the Labor Day weekend, let’s make sure we protect ourselves and our community to prevent another spike."
Key facts to know:
- Total cases: 458,234 (+2,453)
- Total deaths: 7,003 (+34)
- Currently hospitalized: 1,290 (-23)
- Fully immunized: 1,232,606 (+6,600)