Arkansas reports over 7,000 total COVID-19 deaths since pandemic began

Thursday's report from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 2,453 new cases around the state as Arkansas surpassed 7,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Governor Asa Hutchinson acknowledged the lives lost due to the virus and encouraged Arkansans to do what they can to ensure safety for everyone around the state.

"Today we have reached another grave milestone. COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 7,000 Arkansans. My heart goes out to every family & friend who has lost a loved one to this virus, and it’s a somber reminder that we must all fight this virus together to save lives," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 458,234 (+2,453 )

Total deaths: 7,003 ( +34 )

Currently hospitalized: 1,290 (-23)

Fully immunized: 1,232,606 (+6,600)

— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 2, 2021