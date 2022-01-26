Arkansas reports record-high hospitalizations from COVID-19

Gov. Hutchinson reported a total of 6,561 new COVID cases and 18 more deaths from the virus across Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported another record-high number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday despite the amount of active cases decreasing across the state.

"Another decline in active cases is encouraging. The increased hospitalizations are a challenge," Gov. Hutchinson said.

The record is 1,819 hospitalizations, only narrowly topping Monday's hospitalization numbers by two.

A total of 9,574 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 150,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 756,385 (+6,561)

756,385 (+6,561) Active cases: 84,226 (-5,346)

84,226 (-5,346) Total deaths: 9,574 (+18)

9,574 (+18) Hospitalized: 1,819 (+34)

1,819 (+34) On ventilators: 223 (-10)

223 (-10) Fully vaccinated: 1,539,345 (+1,273)

Another decline in active cases is encouraging. The increased hospitalizations are a challenge. Tomorrow morning I will be meeting with my COVID Winter Task Force to determine what additional steps will open up more capacity. pic.twitter.com/mCTdv9i7UO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 26, 2022

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly press briefing last Friday that over 3% of the population in Arkansas currently has an active COVID case.

The governor said that although cases are high in the current wave, hospitalizations are far less in comparison.