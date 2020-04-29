LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that restaurants in Arkansas will open limited dine-in services beginning on May 11.

Although Hutchinson announced that restaurants may resume dine-in, he announced several limitations as part of the phase one roll out.

Restaurants will only be allowed to use 33% of the occupancy rate of its location and there must be "physical distancing between patrons and tables."

Below you can find a list of requirements to re-open limited dine-in:

Physical distancing between patrons and tables

Reservations encouraged

Face coverings

Gloves for staff

Daily staff screenings

Frequent handwashing

Pre-order when possible

No groups over 10 people

Senior hour encouraged

No self-service

Clean, disinfect tables, menus after each meal

Bars and entertainment within restaurants prohibited

Hutchinson said that if the state is successful opening restaurants back up on May 11 in phase one, officials can move to the next steps.

"Success brings success," he said.

The governor said the timeline of each phase will be dependent on data and the state will only move to phase two when he feels confident we can do so.

Hutchinson also announced the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program which will provide $15 million to help businesses re-start during the first phase.

A company will be eligible for $100,000 in assistance through the grant program.

Eligible expenses includes: personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer stations, cleaning supplies and services, and other one-time expenses to enable a business to re-open or resume normal operations.

Application for the grants will be found at ArkansasEDC.com sometime Wednesday night.

